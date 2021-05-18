NWS confirms EF-0 tornados in Jefferson, St. Tammany parishes

Forecasters say damage in Jefferson Parish south of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was determined to be from a tornado.

KENNER, La. — The National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed that two tornados touched down in southeast Louisiana on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say damage reported in Jefferson Parish south of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was determined to be from an EF0 tornado. The NWS said additional information about the system's path and max speeds will be released later Tuesday.

The NWS confirmed a second separate tornado that formed just before 3 a.m. near Madisonville. Forecasters say a waterspout likely spawned near the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and move onshore near Guste Island and across mainly uninhabited swampland. Surveyed tree damage indicates an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 75 mph.