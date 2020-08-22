x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Severe Weather

Edwards declares emergency ahead of tropical weather

Edwards said Friday that his order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential twin landfalls
Credit: AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes a point while answering questions about the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. Dr. Daniel Burch does sign language interpretation at right. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two tropical weather systems are headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and possibly Louisiana’s coast, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency. 

Edwards said Friday that his order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential landfall of Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura. 

Edwards urged families to begin checking their emergency supplies and to make sure they include enough to sustain each family member for at least three days.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020