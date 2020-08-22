Edwards declares emergency ahead of tropical weather

Edwards said Friday that his order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential twin landfalls

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two tropical weather systems are headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and possibly Louisiana’s coast, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

Edwards said Friday that his order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential landfall of Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura.

Edwards urged families to begin checking their emergency supplies and to make sure they include enough to sustain each family member for at least three days.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.