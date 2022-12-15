Here's when power will be restored in tornado damaged areas

Entergy officials say crews worked into the night and early morning to restore power to approximately 47,000 customers who had power knocked out.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy says crews and contractors have restored power to approximately 85% of customers or about 40,200 in the hard-hit parishes of Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard.

Entergy officials say crews worked into the night and early Thursday morning to restore power to approximately 47,000 customers who had power knocked out to them by Wednesday’s tornado.

“Our teams continue to assess damages and repair and rebuild isolated portions of the electric system that were impacted by yesterday’s severe weather that produced tornadoes throughout the region,” Entergy officials said in a press release.

Entergy estimates power to be restored to most customers by late tonight, with some customers in the hardest-hit locations potentially being restored tomorrow.

Around 80 distribution and transmission crews are on the ground working to restore power to the rest of the customers still in the dark with no electricity.

Although assessments are ongoing, crews have identified the following as damaged and in need of repair or replacement: