Voluntary evacuation orders given for communities in Plaquemines Parish

The evacuation order went into effect at noon.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Communities in low-lying parts of Plaquemines Parish have been placed under voluntary evacuation orders because of projected heavy rains and strong wind from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to hit the parish over the weekend.

Parish President Kirk Lepine said the Happy Jack, Grand Bayou, Myrtle Grove, Lake Hermitage, Harlem and Monsecour areas would likely be vulnerable to flooding during the storm.

"Tropical Storm Cristobal looks to bring substantial rain, winds, and flooding to our region, particularly in the lower-lying regions of the Parish outside of the levee protection system," Lepine said. "We ask all residents from Plaquemines Parish to get ready, secure items around your home, clean catch basins and vegetation debris and remain weather aware."

Plaquemines is not the only parish with evacuation orders. Terrebonne, Lafourche and Jefferson parishes have all issued evacuation orders for vulnerable areas not protected by their levee systems.

Jefferson Parish's orders were voluntary while Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish had mandatory evacuation orders for various areas.

