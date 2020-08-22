List: evacuation orders for Southeast Louisiana

Ahead of the storms, evacuation orders have been put into effect in several parishes at high risk for flooding. Here's the latest on evacuations.

LOUISIANA, USA — Southeastern Louisiana parishes are preparing for the effects of two tropical storms, Marco and Laura, as they barrel into the Gulf of Mexico.

Both are expected to hit the U.S. coast sometime next week.

Ahead of the storms, evacuation orders have been put into effect. Here's the latest on evacuations:

Lafourche Parish

A voluntary evacuation was put into effect Saturday for the area of Port Fourchon.

Coastal flooding is a concern for Highway 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Highway 1 in Leeville.

Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle is under a voluntary evacuation ahead of the storms. Parish officials have deployed super sand sacks (giant sandbags used for protecting fragile infrastructure) and pumps for the isle.

They are expected to be used to reinforce the gulf side of the levee, which was battered and damaged by Tropical Storm Cristobal in June, exposing a large chunk of the Burrito Levee.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.