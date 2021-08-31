Flash Flood Warning for several Southshore parishes until 6 PM

The flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Charles parishes.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for several parishes on the Southshore until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forecasters say Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three and a half inches of rain has fallen in some areas and an additional three inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Harvey, Chalmette, Marrero, Avondale, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Meraux, Violet, Poydras, and Bridge City

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.