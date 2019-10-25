NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flash flood watch for all of Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system will setup periods of heavy rainfall Friday morning into Saturday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be common with locally higher amounts possible, which can cause flash flooding.

The flash flood watch begins at 7 a.m. Friday for the following parishes and counties in the WWL-TV viewing area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St, Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes and Pearl River and Hancock counties.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

