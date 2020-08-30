x
Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Both his home and his daughter's mobile home were destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Gulf Coast on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Bradley Beard walks with a shovel through his daughter's destroyed trailer home, after searching in vain for the water shutoff valve for the property in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Hackberry, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HACKBERRY, La. — Families in coastal Louisiana are sifting through their destroyed homes and taking stock of their options after Hurricane Laura ripped through the area.

Bradley Beard scoured the remains of his shattered home in the hard-hit community of Hackberry on Saturday. 

Both his home and his daughter's mobile home were destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Gulf Coast on Thursday. Laura packed 150-mph winds and a destructive storm surge. 

Sixteen deaths in Louisiana and Texas have been attributed to the storm. President Donald Trump visited the battered area Saturday, showing support for the hurricane's victims.

