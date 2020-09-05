HARVEY, La. — When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke pouring out fo the building's attic and upgraded the blaze to a second alarm. Around 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

Because the fire had already consumed so much of the building, fire crews were forced to spray water from the outside for 90 minutes before being able to enter the structure. It was another half hour before the blaze was extinguished.

The structure was left uninhabitable by the fire.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire, but officials said in an email that his injury was from picking up a hose and called it "minor."

An EMS unit at the scene treated the firefighter and released him at the scene.

Fire officials said an official cause of the had not been determined as of Saturday morning, but that a lightning storm was in the area and initial calls were about a lightning strike to the house.

It was not immediately clear who owned the building, or if anybody was inside when the fire started.

