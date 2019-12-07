WWL-TV is watching Tropical Storm Barry as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Here are the latest estimates of what you can expect from the storm over the weekend.

Northshore/West to Baton Rouge

Along the Northshore, models are predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain, with slightly more rainfall closer to Baton Rouge.

Wind speeds in these areas will reach a sustained 30 to 40 mph.

Along the north lakefront, residents are expected to get a storm surge of two to four feet.

Metro New Orleans

The metro New Orleans area is also expected to get drenched, with 10-20 inches of rain falling over approximately 48 hours.

Wind speeds in and around the city will be higher than the Northshore, with 45-55 mph sustained wind and some higher wind gusts scattered throughout the area.

The south shore of the lake will experience a storm surge of somewhere between two and four feet.

South of New Orleans

At least 10 inches of rain are predicted to fall south of New Orleans, with areas like Houma and Thibodaux likely reaching closer to 20 inches.

Sustained winds of 50 to 70 mph are expected to blow in the southeastern part of the state, closer to the center of the storm.

Riverside communities in this area are facing the largest storm surge: somewhere from three to six feet.

