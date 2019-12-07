WWL-TV is watching Tropical Storm Barry as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Here are the latest estimates of what you can expect from the storm over the weekend. 

Northshore/West to Baton Rouge

  • Along the Northshore, models are predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain, with slightly more rainfall closer to Baton Rouge. 
  • Wind speeds in these areas will reach a sustained 30 to 40 mph. 
  • Along the north lakefront, residents are expected to get a storm surge of two to four feet. 
tropical storm barry what to expect northshore
WWL-TV

Metro New Orleans

  • The metro New Orleans area is also expected to get drenched, with 10-20 inches of rain falling over approximately 48 hours. 
  • Wind speeds in and around the city will be higher than the Northshore, with 45-55 mph sustained wind and some higher wind gusts scattered throughout the area. 
  • The south shore of the lake will experience a storm surge of somewhere between two and four feet. 
Tropical Storm Barry what to expect
WWL-TV

South of New Orleans 

  • At least 10 inches of rain are predicted to fall south of New Orleans, with areas like Houma and Thibodaux likely reaching closer to 20 inches. 
  • Sustained winds of 50 to 70 mph are expected to blow in the southeastern part of the state, closer to the center of the storm. 
  • Riverside communities in this area are facing the largest storm surge: somewhere from three to six feet.
Tropical Storm Barry what to expect
WWL-TV