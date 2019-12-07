WWL-TV is watching Tropical Storm Barry as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Here are the latest estimates of what you can expect from the storm over the weekend.
Northshore/West to Baton Rouge
- Along the Northshore, models are predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain, with slightly more rainfall closer to Baton Rouge.
- Wind speeds in these areas will reach a sustained 30 to 40 mph.
- Along the north lakefront, residents are expected to get a storm surge of two to four feet.
Metro New Orleans
- The metro New Orleans area is also expected to get drenched, with 10-20 inches of rain falling over approximately 48 hours.
- Wind speeds in and around the city will be higher than the Northshore, with 45-55 mph sustained wind and some higher wind gusts scattered throughout the area.
- The south shore of the lake will experience a storm surge of somewhere between two and four feet.
South of New Orleans
- At least 10 inches of rain are predicted to fall south of New Orleans, with areas like Houma and Thibodaux likely reaching closer to 20 inches.
- Sustained winds of 50 to 70 mph are expected to blow in the southeastern part of the state, closer to the center of the storm.
- Riverside communities in this area are facing the largest storm surge: somewhere from three to six feet.
