The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is planning to offer Louisiana $1.2 billion in grants to be used for mitigating future disasters in the state.

The money is part of a soon-to-be announced federal register notice aimed at states hit by presidential-declared disasters from 2015-2017, according to senior HUD officials.

The officials, speaking on background to reporters, said the program would be the first of its kind offered by the department. Nine states and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are expected to be eligible.

"We've allowed the states to use their disaster relief money on mitigation projects, but this is the first time" funding specifically for mitigation is available, according to a senior HUD official.

While disaster relief funds have previously been offered - for example, to help homeowners without flood insurance rebuild their homes - the disaster mitigation program aims to harden infrastructure throughout the state to defend against future disasters.

"At the end of the day what we want is a good program with lasting, long term effects...12, 13, 14 years down the road," a senior HUD official said. Like electrical grid hardening, that kind of thing."

When parts of Louisiana flooded flooded in 2016, a state of emergency was called for the entire state, first from Gov. John Bell Edwards and later from then-President Barrack Obama.

The Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation program is designed for large-scale public works projects, and officials said they want to give states like Louisiana freedom to choose how the money is spent.

"We want to give as much flexibility to the states as possible," a senior HUD official said. "The states are in the best position to determine how they can mitigate risk."

But the federal government plans to do real-time reviews of the grants as they are used, to make sure the money is being spent appropriately.

Senior officials said the federal register notice - essentially the guidelines and rules for the money - would be released within a matter of weeks.

After that, states such as Louisiana would have until the filing deadline, sometime between February and April 2020 for each state, to come up with an action plan outlining how they plan to spend the money.

After a review process, which officials said would take about 60 days, HUD would give the state a grant agreement contract to sign that would free up the money as a line of credit.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said in a statement after the funding was announced that he believed the money could lower flood insurance premiums if it can successfully fund stronger disaster infrastructure.

“This money, secured by the congressional delegation, is essential to increase our state’s resiliency to flooding,” Cassidy said. “This money needs to go towards flood mitigation projects that will reduce flood risk and lower flood insurance premiums for Louisiana families.”

State officials have known - or strongly suspected - this money was coming for some time.

"We suspect many of the states have formed an idea of how they want to spend (that money)," a senior HUD official said. "They can submit their plan whenever they're ready."

Officials did not say in the briefing if the states would need to spend the money in the areas where the disaster occurred. In Louisiana's 2016 flooding, many of the affected areas did not have flood insurance, because those areas are not historically prone to flooding.

A HUD spokesman later told WWL-TV that the federal register notice will outline where the dollars will need to go when it is released.

"There will be some geographic specificity," said HUD spokesman Brian Sullivan.

Relief money has traditionally only been available for the areas directly impacted by disaster, but those rules might be loosened for the new program.

"Those dollars are appropriated to hit the hardest-hit places," Sullivan said of the relief money.

The new funding will come as state officials eye the current mitigation infrastructure critically. New data suggests the levee system around New Orleans is sinking faster than expected, and levees in other parishes experienced overtopping early in the 2019 hurricane season.

"Hardening infrastructure, making sure the lights stay on next time, making sure there’s not as much flooding, not as much damage," a senior official said, listing off some of the kinds of projects regulators are looking to the states to plan for with the money. "We’re looking for big projects, projects that are going to have a big impact."