Jefferson Parish church feeds thousands after Hurricane Ida

Broussard, one of the volunteers, felt it was something she can do while people try to rebuild their lives.

LAFITTE, La. — Volunteers are lending a helping hand to make sure people who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida can get a free meal.

"This is a community that has been here that has also lost things, people who don't live in this community yet we're here to help because they were forgotten for a minute," Patty Broussard a volunteer said.

Broussard is one of many volunteers creating plates in front of Saint Anthony Church in Lafite to help those who are in need.

Broussard felt it was something she can do while people try to rebuild their lives.

"It feels great, we are future residents of this area, so my husband and I took it upon ourselves as a sign that we need to be helping people and get this community back in order," Broussard said.

Folks in Lafitte and Jean Lafitte are cleaning up the debris, while businesses like Pigeon are creating dishes like pasta and vegetables for the community.

Staff at Pigeon Catering has been providing meals for a week at Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

The pastor at Saint Anthony Catholic Church Luke Nugyen said he's pleased businesses have been donating food supplies.

"People have poured out their hearts to those who have been flooded, yesterday we served almost three thousand meals and we got a lot of donors pulling for us," Pastor Nguyen said.

More Stories: