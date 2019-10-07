NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of a tropical weather system that could develop into a tropical storm or hurricane, several institutions closed their doors as officials weighed the danger of staying open.

This is the latest list of closures. Need to add a closure to this list? Email eyewitness@wwltv.com;

Jefferson Parish Schools - All schools and offices in Jefferson Parish will be closed Friday.

Orleans Civil District Court, First City Court, Second City Court will be closed at noon Thursday. For additional information, check the court’s website at www.orleanscdc.com.

Ochsner Urgent Care Warehouse District will be closed Thursday and Friday. Patients are encouraged to visit Ochsner’s other urgent care facilities or use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner Physicians via virtual visits.

Dillard University will be closed Thursday and Friday. Watch the university's website and social media for updates.

Louisiana Supreme Court will be closed Thursday and Friday. For the purposes of filings, those days will be considered legal holidays.

All Catholic School campuses - in New Orleans Archdiocese will be closed Friday, July 12. "Closure or early closure announcements regarding activities set for Thursday, July 11 are at the discretion of the school/camp leadership. Parents are encouraged to check email and site websites and social media for more information."

Audubon Nature Institute facilities - Will remain closed Thursday (July 11) due to severe weather. This includes Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, Entergy Giant Screen Theater, Escape Extinction: Sharks, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center and Audubon Park Clubhouse Golf Course and Tennis Courts.

Delgado College - all locations are closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, July 15.

Entergy New Orleans - Due to the city’s emergency declaration and the possibility of inclement weather, our two walk-in care centers are closed on Thursday, 7/11. Please visit enter.gy/6013EvyQJ or call us at 1-800-ENTERGY should you need assistance.

Gretna City Hall - "Due the impending inclement weather, Gretna City Hall will be closing tomorrow, July 11th at 12:00 p.m. and will remain closed through Friday, July 12th. City Hall will resume normal business hours on Monday, July 15th at 8:00 a.m."

JPSO - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's administrative offices will be closed starting at noon on Thursday, July 11. Normal services will resume Monday, July 15. Emergency services will continue as normal during the closure.

Loyola University - Loyola's campus is closed Thursday and Friday and all classes have been cancelled for those days.

LSU - The Baton Rouge area university will be closed Friday, July 12. All classes and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled, including all academic and athletic summer camps. The LSU Dining Halls will be open on Friday.

Some parking lots are in low-lying areas and have a history of flooding. Students may want to consider moving their vehicles to higher ground prior to Friday. LSU recommends that any students who choose to leave campus or go home for the weekend should do so before the inclement weather begins, but should use caution and watch local weather reports if they are heading to a location that is also expecting flooding and tropical storm conditions. Safety should be everyone’s priority.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary - New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Leavell College is cancelling all classes July 11 and 12 due to potential TS Barry. The New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary Early Learning Center will also close July 11 and 12.

New Orleans City Hall - Mayor Latoya Cantrell said Wednesday that city hall would remain closed Thursday. She has not said if the building would be reopened Friday.

New Orleans Recreational Department - NORD summer camps will be closed Thursday, July 11, 2019 due to severe weather across the New Orleans area. Summer camp employees should not report to work either until weather conditions improve and until NORD reopens. Updates from the City will be provided at ready.nola.gov and on social media @nolaready and NORD website www.nordc.organd on social media at @NORDCommission.

Nunez - Nunez Community College will be closed on Thursday, July 11. All classes and activities are canceled. We will send additional updates about campus status as they become available.

SUNO - Southern University at New Orleans is closed Thursday and Friday.

Trinity Educational and Enrichment Program - Summer Camp is cancelled for Thursday, July 11 due to weather.

UNO - The University of New Orleans campus is closed Thursday and Friday.

University of Holy Cross - The University of Holy Cross will be closed Thursday, July 11, due to the incoming storm. As of now, the University is scheduled to reopen on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Xavier University - Xavier University will be closed on Thursday, July 11, 2019 and Friday, July 12, 2019 due to predicted inclement weather. For more information continue to check emails, texts, and xula.edu.