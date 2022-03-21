List of schools going virtual Tuesday due to severe weather threat

With the threat of severe weather that could include high winds, heavy rains and tornadoes, some schools are going virtual.

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.

Louisiana’s federal and state authorities reminded thousands of hurricane survivors living in government-provided mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers to have an evacuation plan ready as the structures might not withstand the expected weather.

School Changes / Closures

Here is a list of schools in the WWL-TV viewing area that are closing or going virtual due to the severe weather threat.

St. Charles:

St. Charles Parish Schools - Early dismissal as follows:

11:15AM - Destrehan and Hahnville High

11:55 AM - Cammon Middle, Hurst Middle, RK Smith Middle, J.B. Martin Middle, Schoeffner Elementary and Luling Elementary

12:45 PM - Allemands Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Mimosa Park Elementary, New Sarpy Elementary, Norco Elementary, R.J. Vial Elementary, St. Rose Elementary

12:45 PM - Carver Early Learning Center and Eastbank Head Start

St. James:

St. James Parish schools - students asked to do virtual learning to the best extent they can.

St. John the Baptist:

St. John Parish schools - Will be releasing students and employees two hours early tomorrow.

St. Tammany:

St. Tammany Parish Schools - virtual learning Tuesday.

Tangipahoa:

Tangipahoa Parish Schools - half day dismissal Tuesday.

Washington:

Washington Parish Schools - virtual learning day Tuesday.

Pearl River County

Pearl River County - will have early dismissals Tuesday. PRC Middle School: 11:55 a.m. PRC High School & Endeavor School: 12:00 noon PRC Elementary School: 1:30 p.m.