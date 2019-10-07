NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of a tropical weather system that could develop into a tropical storm or hurricane, several institutions closed their doors as officials weighed the danger of staying open.

This is the latest list of closures:

LSU - The Baton Rouge area university will be closed Friday, July 12. All classes and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled, including all academic and athletic summer camps. The LSU Dining Halls will be open on Friday.

Some parking lots are in low-lying areas and have a history of flooding. Students may want to consider moving their vehicles to higher ground prior to Friday. LSU recommends that any students who choose to leave campus or go home for the weekend should do so before the inclement weather begins, but should use caution and watch local weather reports if they are heading to a location that is also expecting flooding and tropical storm conditions. Safety should be everyone’s priority.

Delgado College - all locations are closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, July 15.

JPSO - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's administrative offices will be closed starting at noon on Thursday, July 11. Normal services will resume Monday, July 15. Emergency services will continue as normal during the closure.

New Orleans City Hall - Mayor Latoya Cantrell said Wednesday that city hall would remain closed Thursday. She has not said if the building would be reopened Friday.

Loyola University - Loyola's campus is closed Thursday and Friday and all classes have been cancelled for those days.

UNO - The University of New Orleans campus is closed Thursday and Friday.

SUNO - Southern University at New Orleans is closed Thursday and Friday.

University of Holy Cross - The university is closed Thursday, July 11. As of Wednesday night, the campus is expected to reopen Friday.

Gretna City Hall - "Due the impending inclement weather, Gretna City Hall will be closing tomorrow, July 11th at 12:00pm and will remain closed through Friday, July 12th. City Hall will resume normal business hours on Monday, July 15th at 8:00am."