NEW ORLEANS — This story will be updated as schools announce closures or delays.

Classes were closed or delayed at several schools across southeast Louisiana Wednesday morning due to widespread power outages amid freezing temperatures.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System said nine schools will start two hours later than normal due to power outages north of Hammond. The following schools are included in the delays:

Loranger High School

Loranger Middle School

Loranger Elementary School

Independence High School

Independence Middle

Independence Leadership

Nesom Elementary

Midway

Natalbany Middle

Parents will be notified through the school messenger system. They are also encouraged to check the school system's website and social media pages for updates throughout the day.

According to the Entergy Louisiana outage map, more than 6,800 customers were without power in Tangipahoa Parish as of 6:30 a.m. Those outages are concentrated north of Hammond in Independence and Loranger. Entergy did not list a time when the power outage was first reported or an estimated restoration time.

The University of Holy Cross is closed Wednesday due to a separate power outage in the Algiers area of Orleans Parish. The campus is expected to reopen Thursday.

"When power is restored, all buildings must be properly reheated to allow for occupancy by our students, faculty and staff," a post on the University of Holy Cross Facebook Page said.

InspireNOLA Charter Schools announced that Alice M. Harte Charter School will have a delayed start and classes will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Thousands of Entergy customers lost power in Orleans Parish around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesperson for the company said a transformer "tripped offline" and caused the blackout around midnight. Crews are working to restore power. The company's website estimates power will be restored to that area between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

