Live Hurricane Ida Updates: Invest 91-L unlikely to form, Entergy restorations continue

NEW ORLEANS — We're going to be updating Hurricane Ida recovery information all day on WWL-TV. We have crews headed out to all areas affected by the storm. However, there is still limited ability to transmit live out of the hardest-hit areas due to a lack of cell towers. We will have information from all of those areas though.

MONDAY LIVE UPDATES

6:10 AM Today, Gentilly and the Ninth Ward are expected to get power, along with several other streets and neighborhoods in New Orleans. For a full timeline, click here:

6 AM Cox says credits will be provided to all residential customers who experienced outages because of Hurricane Ida.

5:40 AM The Coast Guard says a wellhead belonging to S2 Energy was discharging oil into the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The company says it has since secured the wellhead and it is no longer releasing oil.

The impacted area is about 100x100 yards, but estimates of how much oil was released into the water have not yet been completed.

5:20 AM There's rain in the forecast today, meaning a flash flood watch for much of Southeast Louisiana until 9 p.m. Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday or Thursday.

Most of the area has already been battered by Hurricane Ida, and infrastructure is critically fragile.

Anybody who has not covered their damaged roof or walls should do so as soon as possible to avoid water coming in.

5 AM LDH says they inspected the Tangipahoa warehouse where more than 800 nursing home residents were evacuated to twice ahead of the storm.

According to the health department, the facility was originally deemed fit to house them temporarily.

4:45 AM Entergy says they have restored power to nearly half of their customers in New Orleans by Monday morning. Most areas in Orleans Parish are expected to come online by Sept. 8, but a few of the hardest-hit areas along Chef Menteur Highway east of Chef Pass could be out for an additional three weeks.

Entergy says service to many customers in those areas will be restored before these dates.

OLDER UPDATES

9:30 PM: Jefferson Parish officials said if anyone has questions about insurance related to #Ida ? Call 1-800-259-5300

9 PM: Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open.

7:45 PM: In New Orleans, all bus routes have been restored to a modified Saturday schedule beginning Monday, September 6. Buses will also run on the Canal and St. Charles streetcar lines, on the modified schedule. Service will run daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

