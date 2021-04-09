Watch Live Coverage: power restoration continues into 6th day

Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest info.

NEW ORLEANS — We're going to be updating Hurricane Ida recovery information all day on WWL-TV. We have crews headed out to all areas affected by the storm. However, there is still limited ability to transmit live out of the hardest-hit areas due to a lack of cell towers. We will have information from all of those areas though.

Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest info.

Updates below image.

7:50 AM The mandatory evacuation order for St. Charles parish has been rescinded, meaning residents can return to their homes to see the damage and begin rebuilding.

Residents there should bring enough supplies for a week, including water, food, ice and fuel.

Power restoration is expected to take four to six weeks.

7:45 AM In St. Charles Parish, distribution Sites will open at 8 a.m. at the West Bank Bridge Park & Jerusalem Shrine Center with MREs, water, ice & tarps.

7:30 AM Amidst the recovery efforts for Hurricane Ida, FEMA has announced a policy change that may help many people of color with generational ties to the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced yesterday they would stop requiring disaster survivors living on inherited land to prove they own their homes before receiving federal aid to rebuild.

The policy disproportionately hurt Black homeowners in the south, many of whom have had land in their families since a generation after slavery.

7:15 AM The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter, reminiscing about last year when they were in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura wrecked the area. Now, a year later, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is returning the favor.

"As Coach Ed. Orgeron would say: 'One team. One Heartbeat,'" the tweet read.

One year ago today, we were in Lake Charles assisting the @CalcasieuSO with recovery from CAT 4 Hurricane Laura. Today, they are here assisting us with recovery from CAT 4 Hurricane #Ida.



As @Coach_EdOrgeron would say: “One team. One heartbeat.” #LouisianaStrong #LafourcheStrong https://t.co/vpxRjoxaKo — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) September 4, 2021

7 AM St. John Parish residents are sleeping in their cars amid mounts of trash and debris piled on the curbside. They lack electricity and running water, and Entergy

6:35 AM Some homes in Algiers have reported getting power back ahead of their estimated Sept. 8 restoration date. The news bodes well for the rest of the metro area, where huge numbers of Entergy crews are stationed at night when they must leave other parishes to rest and refuel.

6:30 AM Entergy has released a full list of estimated restoration times for all parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida, including the hardest-hit areas such as Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

They have also release a neighborhood-level map for areas in New Orleans. A similar map for Jefferson Parish is expected today.

6:15 AM WWL-TV has continued to receive messages from the family members of nursing home residents "rescued" from a warehouse in Independence who have not had contact with their loved ones.

For more about the situation, click here:

5:45 AM Neyows Creole Cafe reports that one of their longtime hosts has died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

If you are running a generator at your house, keep it at least 15 feet away from any windows, doors, vents or other places where fumes could get into the house.

On Instagram, the cafe posted a tribute to Ms. Dee, saying "You will always be in our hearts."

Older Updates

9:50 PM Entergy released estimates for when the power will come back in Louisiana's hardest hit parishes. Get the full list here.

9:30 PM Cavan on magazine Street is closing for good. The staff was just informed that the building took substantial damage from Ida and the restaurant was already struggling due to COVID-19.

9:15 PM Crews detonated parts of a tower in Harahan to free the massive wires from it. Those wires have been blocking the Mississippi River since Hurricane Ida struck. They will now be able to clear the river.

8:30 PM New Orleans' Central City Library and Keller Library will reopen Saturday with Wi-fi, computers and charging access. The Central City library will be open from 9am-5pm and the Keller Library will be open from 11am-5pm

8 PM Second Harvest Food Bank will do drive-thru food distribution at Lefreniere Park on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8 AM until supplies run out.

For our liveblog from Friday, click here:

More Stories: