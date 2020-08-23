Live Updates: Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura approaching Louisiana

Here are the latest updates from around southeast Louisiana as the storms impact the state.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is dealing with a rare double-threat from two storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Marco is headed north through the Gulf towards the Louisiana coast, while Tropical Storm Laura is headed northwest on a track for Louisiana or Texas as a possible Category 2 hurricane.

Complicating matters is the coronavirus, which makes it difficult for evacuation orders to be issued and puts more people in danger as they come together to ride out the storm.

12:35 p.m. Sunday

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board said Sunday ahead of Hurricane Marco's arrival that all 99 drainage pumps in the city are online and ready for rain.

Four of the utility's power-generating turbines are online, as well as five "electro-motive diesel" generators and five frequency changers to convert the power to one useable by the city's antiquated pump infrastructure.

S&WB officials emphasized that the drainage system's age means it is vulnerable to storm-related challenges, including generators or turbines going down.

Residents in low-lying areas of the city should prepare for street flooding.

12:30 p.m. Sunday

Hurricane Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring storm surge and hurricane-force winds to Louisiana on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura has knocked utilities out as it batters Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast later in the week, also as a hurricane.

It could be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900.

