Live Updates: Hurricane Ida 1 day out from landfall

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida is a day out from landfall on the Louisiana coast, with widespread and devastating impacts all but certain for much of the state.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall somewhere between Morgan City and Grand Isle, but officials and weather experts say the entire area should prepare for major flooding, power outages and damage.

Mandatory evacuations have been called for all residents in Terrebonne, St. Charles and Lafourche parishes.

Mandatory evacuations have also been called for parts of other parishes, especially for anybody outside the levee protection system.

