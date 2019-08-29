NEW ORLEANS — Lately in New Orleans, I've been hearing from people on the street and in the stories we cover that some of the places that didn't flood during Hurricane Katrina are now seeing it during big rains like we saw this week.

Since 2005, the city has made big strides in fighting back water, but the recent flooding shows us that fight may have to get more specific. Before, during and after Katrina, the focus was on the levees.

As crucial as they are, the flood concerns as of late have to do with catch basins, pumps and clogged canals. The recent floods have been more localized, but the frustration has been widespread.

“It’s happened twice in two months. So how do you explain that?” said Craig Klein.

"More than anything, I’m getting more and more embarrassed to be from the city of New Orleans," said Jess Bourgeios.

The Sewerage and Water Board and the administration acknowledges whatever is adding to these rain events to make them flood events is unclear.

"What we're seeing is there's something there. We know the rainfalls are heavier and the amount, we got that. I understand that. But we also have to look at what's being left, how our drains are being clogged," said New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

The mayor says that will to take time and resources. Crews are still clearing that canal where a car was recovered last week. That car has been the butt of jokes, but the threat of flooding is as serious as ever.

“The future of our city really does rely on our ability to drain during rainfall,” said Cantrell. The city, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Sewerage and Water

Board are in the process of studying why eight specific areas of New Orleans are taking longer to drain after heavy rain. They hope to have some answers next month.