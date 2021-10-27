Southeast Louisiana braces for strong storm front, severe tornado threat

The system may reach the western parts of the WWL-TV viewing area by 2 p.m., but the entire area is being warned to be on guard until at least 9 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A line of strong storms making their way across Louisiana from Texas has prompted precautionary responses from institutions across the southern parts of the state ahead of the threat of several inches of rain and the possibility of strong tornados throughout much of the area.

The storms are expected to reach the western parts of the WWL-TV viewing area by 2 p.m. at the earliest, but the entire area is being warned to be on guard until at least 9 p.m.

The system has already damaged homes in Southeast Texas, and video from the Beaumont area shows at least one tornado funnel touching the ground.

Ahead of the storm, here are the preparations taking place:

UNO

The University of New Orleans is moving all classes after 3 p.m. to online-only for the rest of the day. All non-essential employees will also be released from work at that time in order to give them time to get home.

S&WB

Only 93 of the city's 99 drainage pumps are available ahead of the expected severe weather Wednesday, the Sewerage & Water Board said.

Pump #4 is out in New Orleans east due to gearbox repairs. I pump, D pump and F pump in Lakeview are out of service and the C Pump in Lakeview will be tested during the rain today.

#5 Diesel pump is also out of service on the Westbank.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Disaster Recovery Centers in 19 locations across Southeast Louisiana, set up after Hurricane Ida to help residents rebuild, closed at 1 p.m. ahead of the storm.

All centers are expected to reopen for regular operations tomorrow. Those hours vary by location, but the complete list of centers and times can be found here.

More Stories: