Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of Lafourche Parish

The mandatory evacuation order affects areas below the South Lafourche Levee System, including the area around Port Fourchon.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Parts of Lafourche Parish have been placed under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. 

The mandatory evacuation order affects areas below the South Lafourche Levee System, including the area around Port Fourchon. 

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted that an evacuation shelter would be opening for those forced to leave ahead of the strorm. 

The Raceland Recreation Center will open to storm evacuees at 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The mandatory evacuation order takes effect four hours later, at 6 p.m.

Authorities asked residents to call the parish's emergency operations center before arriving at the shelter. The number is 985-537-7603. 

Parts of Jefferson Parish have been placed under voluntary evacuation orders Saturday morning, and Grand Isle announced mandatory evacuation orders Friday. 

Cristobal is expected to begin dropping rain on Southeast Louisiana Saturday night, with the heaviest downpours between Sunday afternoon and Monday. 

