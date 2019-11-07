NEW ORLEANS — As our tropical disturbance gets better organized we will see bands of rain and storms move across SE Louisiana Thursday; some could be heavy at times.

A few storms could become severe with tornadoes and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the New Orleans metro area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather. It will become breezy with NE winds around 10-15 mph. High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees.

We will have more periods of tropical downpours and thunderstorms on Friday as the system will become a tropical storm south of Louisiana. Winds will increase to around 20-25 mph with higher speeds at the coast vs. inland. Some of the storms could become severe and we will have a few tornadoes since we will be in the NE quadrant of the storm.



The worst of the weather arrives this weekend as what will be Hurricane Barry makes landfall somewhere from south-central to southwest Louisiana.

We will see periods of heavy rain and storms. Since New Orleans will be on the eastern-side of the circulation or the wet side, rain totals are expected to be around 6-12 inches between Friday and Sunday. Winds will increase this weekend to 20-40 mph inland and 40-60 mph along the coast. A few storms could produce tornadoes as well.

Plus, the storm surge of 3-6 feet will impact the area on Saturday Morning. This is where the Mississippi River is expected to briefly rise to 20 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans. The heavy rains will continue on Sunday as the system moves north into Mississippi and north Louisiana.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times. We will need to watch out for some flash flooding and local river flooding. Temperatures stay in the 80s.

These projections:

Hurricane watch for the Louisiana coast from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron, Louisiana. A watch means hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.

Flood watch until 7 a.m. Saturday for 6-12 inches of rain possible.

Storm Surge watch for the southeast Louisiana coast for 3-5 feet of storm surge possible.

TRACKING THE STORM

