NEW ORLEANS —

New Orleans police have shut down a pair of interstate exits onto flooding-prone streets as they prepare for Tropical Storm Barry's landfall.

The NOPD has also listed several streets they are monitoring and preparing to close if needed once more severe rain begins hitting the city.

Here are the exits that are closed:

The Franklin Avenue exit at I-610 east will close at 8 p.m.

The Elysian Fields exit at I-610 west will close at 8 p.m.

Here are the exits that NOPD officers are monitoring. They will be closed on an as-needed basis, depending on weather conditions.

North Carrollton Avenue (barricades at I-10 entry (Pontchartrain Expressway) and Tulane Avenue)

City Park & Pontchartrain Expressway (barricades on both sides of Pontchartrain Expressway)

Canal Boulevard (barricades at Homedale Street and Navarre Avenue)

Marconi (barricades at Florida Avenue and Zachary Taylor Drive)

St. Bernard Avenue (barricades at I-610 East exit and Florida Avenue)

Paris Avenue (barricades at Pleasure Street and Gentilly Boulevard)

Gentilly (barricades at Bruxelles (I-10 Entrance ramp) and Republic Street)

Franklin Avenue (barricades at I-10 West exit and Abundance Street)

Gentilly Boulevard (barricades at Peoples Avenue and Old Gentilly Road)

Press Street (barricades at Leon C. Simon Drive and Hayne Boulevard)

Broad Street (barricades at Treasure Street and A.P. Tureaud Avenue)

I-610 underpass (in City Park by the new Children’s Museum) (barricades at Golf Drive and Zachary Taylor Drive)

General De Gaulle Drive (barricades at Marr Avenue and Hendee Street)

General De Gaulle (barricades at Woodland Drive)

Dowman Road (barricades at Haynes Boulevard and Star & Stripes Boulevard)

Check out our liveblog with live storm coverage here:

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Barry nears Morgan City as Louisiana braces for flooding

See what our reporters in the field are posting to social media here:

RELATED: Tropical Storm Barry: Live reports across Southeast Louisiana

Need to know about other closures? We've got you covered here:

RELATED: LIST: Closings across Southeast Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Barry