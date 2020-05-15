ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Water rescues are ongoing in Madisonville Friday after heavy rain flooded homes and cars late Thursday, dumping more than a foot of water in some areas.

Northshore residents, WWL-TV crews and local law enforcement offices have been sharing photos and video of the flooding, painting a picture of devastation on the day many of the areas hit hardest by the storm were supposed to be opening back up as part of the phase one reopening of Louisiana's economy.

The rain came down Thursday night, sweeping cars off the road in Ponchatoula. Residents say they have experienced bad flooding before, but that homes are usually spared. Thursday's rains were different.

The Bedico Creek subdivision of Madisonville appears to have been one of the hardest areas hit, with residents kayaking and wading through water completely covering the area, with no solid ground in sight.

One resident of the Cedar Creek subdivision in Madisonville sent WWL-TV video of their backyard, completely submerged in water.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they are using high water vehicles and boats to bring people out of flooded homes.

Now, many are left without their vehicles or homes.

Here are more of the videos we've had submitted.

Severe weather slams northshore An officer helps carry two babies from a home in the Bedico neighborhood in Madisonville Friday as flooding remained a problem in the area. Flooding in the Bedico neighborhood in Madisonville. A group of people wade through floodwaters in the Bedico neighborhood in Madisonville on Friday. Photo: Kristi Doran STPSO has high water vehicles and boats stationed at the entrance to Bedico Creek Subdivision off Hwy 1085, where depuites have been working thru the night and this morning, rescuing residents and pets from flooded homes and vehicles. Flooding up to homes in the Cedar Creek subdivision in Madisonville. The video of what appears to be a tornado in or near Madisonville on Thursday night comes from viewer Courtney Turner Kleeb. Water is covering all the streets in Shady Oaks S/d off Brewster Rd from 4:00pm to 7:30pm. Water covered streets in Shady Oaks Subdivision off Brewster Road from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Jolene Salito Laura Bonura spotted a frightening cloud formation from Madisonville, Louisiana. Thursday's rain brought water to the front doors of many Northshore homes, bringing ponds to capacity and worrying residents about runoff. Credit: Andrew John Albritton captured this looking towards the I-12 from Madisonville. The severe weather left streets in parts of the Northshore flooded.

