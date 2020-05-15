ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Water rescues are ongoing in Madisonville Friday after heavy rain flooded homes and cars late Thursday, dumping more than a foot of water in some areas.
Northshore residents, WWL-TV crews and local law enforcement offices have been sharing photos and video of the flooding, painting a picture of devastation on the day many of the areas hit hardest by the storm were supposed to be opening back up as part of the phase one reopening of Louisiana's economy.
The rain came down Thursday night, sweeping cars off the road in Ponchatoula. Residents say they have experienced bad flooding before, but that homes are usually spared. Thursday's rains were different.
The Bedico Creek subdivision of Madisonville appears to have been one of the hardest areas hit, with residents kayaking and wading through water completely covering the area, with no solid ground in sight.
One resident of the Cedar Creek subdivision in Madisonville sent WWL-TV video of their backyard, completely submerged in water.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they are using high water vehicles and boats to bring people out of flooded homes.
Now, many are left without their vehicles or homes.
