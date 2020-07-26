x
Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans as rainfalls on low-lying areas causes flooding

Most of the flooding Sunday morning was centered along the Industrial Canal, with several streets on either side rained out.
Credit: City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans said Sunday morning that parking restrictions on the neutral ground were being lifted, as heavy rainfall over some low-lying areas of the city caused street flooding. 

Most of the flooding Sunday morning was centered along the Industrial Canal, with several streets on either side rained out. 

The city said parking restrictions would be back in place two hours after flooding from the Sunday storm ended. 

Avoid flood waters

  • Move to higher ground.
  • NEVER walk or drive through flood waters. 
  • If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.

Report flooding

  • Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.
  • View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov

