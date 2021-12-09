x
Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on August 29, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. 100 percent of the Power was knocked out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes. 

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Laplace

1 / 12
AP
A car is submerged in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Plaquemines Parish

1 / 11
AP
In this aerial photo, damaged property is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Plaquemines Parish, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Tangipahoa Parish

1 / 8
AP
A hay storage building lies ripped apart by hurricane winds in Tangipahoa Parish, La., Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, as Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour to assess Hurricane Ida damage and meet with local officials. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in St. Charles Parish

1 / 8
AP
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida shows damaged and destroys homes during an aerial tour Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in St. Charles Parish, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Houma

1 / 12
AP
Jason Ledet relieves a tool as he works in a destroyed bowling alley as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafourche Parish

1 / 10
AP
Philip Adams rests on his couch in what remains of his living room and kitchen at his hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Lockport, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte

1 / 12
AP
Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Photos: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle

1 / 12