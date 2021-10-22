Pointe Aux Chiene tribe recovering at the edge of the Gulf

Houses that once were there, are destroyed and rooms, roofs and for some, memories are gone.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People in Lower Terrebonne Parish are still recovering nearly two months after Ida in Pointe Aux Chiene.

"It was very overwhelming; we saw pictures and stuff people were posting following the storm and seeing it in person is a whole different feeling," Cheire Matherne, who lives in Point Aux Chiene, said.

Maherne's home and mother-in-law's home next door were both destroyed.

"My home has completely lost its roof, some of the exterior walls shifted some were pushed in some were pushed out .... everything in there was pretty much destroyed."

Members in the Pointe Aux Chiene tribe are trying to help those who were impacted.

"It's still pretty rough some people are just coming and starting to clean up," Chuckie Verdin a member of the tribe said.

Verdin said 800 members currently live near in the area.

He along with some volunteers are managing as best as possible to help those who are trying to rebuild their lives.

"People out in the community took their tractors and cleared up the road so that people could come home and try to evaluate salvage whatever they could."

Verdin's location has also been a hub where people could get water, juice, and even gas when there was a shortage.

Now the next step for Verdin is to get lumber so that people can rebuild.

But he is concerned.

"I'm scared with the building codes that they have now, some people won't be able to afford it, the building codes are tough for good reason, but it is very expensive."

Which could have an impact for people like Matherne who plans to rebuild her home.

"for me personally that is what I'm trying to deal with is getting permit to restore electricity," Matherne said.

Terrebonne parish officials said there are three methods for people needing assistance for permit:

People can go online at mypermitnow.org and the second is downloading the app "MGO Connect."

Third is calling the permit office at 985- 873-6567 specifically if you're trying to get electrical, gas or plumbing at the location.

