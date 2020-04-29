HAMMOND, La. — A storm system passing through southeast Louisiana Tuesday night may have formed a tornado in Hammond, according to a preliminary alert from the National Weather Service.

The possible tornado caused some light structural damage and was seen by multiple people near Crapanzano Road in Hammond, the largest city in Tangipahoa Parish.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The notice of a possible tornado from the National Weather Service is preliminary and has not been investigated by meteorologists as of Tuesday night. But tornado watches and warnings had been issued near the area as the storm rolled through.

The storm is expected to hit the metro New Orleans area through midnight, bringing winds up to 40 mph, but likely not any tornados south of the lake.

More Stories:

RELATED: US reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

RELATED: VERIFY: Antibody tests versus COVID-19 tests. The pros and cons of both.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.