Sandbag locations for southeast Louisiana parishes

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

NEW ORLEANS — With two storms expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico in the next week, officials across southeast Louisiana are preparing for the severe weather.

St. Charles Parish

Sand and sandbags will be made available Saturday, Aug. 22 for St. Charles Parish residents with valid ID.

Parish officials did not provide a list of sandbag locations as of Friday afternoon.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government announces the opening of six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday, August 23, 2020. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. The locations will be open from dawn to dusk.

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

- The Old Levee District Site

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Jefferson Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Lafourche Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Orleans Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Plaquemines Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

St. Bernard Parish

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following 10 locations:

Norman’s Boxing Gym – 801 Community St., Arabi.

St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.

OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux.

Val Riess Complex – 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette.

Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette.

Verret Fire Station #10 – 3901 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.

Patricia Park – 1809 Karl Dr., Arabi.

Kenilworth Park – 2241 Bobolink Dr., St. Bernard.

Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.

Vista Park – Buccaneer Villa North – 8540 Victory Dr., Chalmette.

St. James Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

St. John Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Tangipahoa Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Terrebonne Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Washington Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

