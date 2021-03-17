x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Severe Weather

Severe weather rolls through Wednesday night; Here's what to expect in your area

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible, especially with a line of storms which is expected around 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — An 'enhanced' risk of severe weather is outlined for the New Orleans area and Northshore for Wednesday from late afternoon through evening. 

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible, especially with a line of storms which is expected around 8 p.m.

Here's what to expect in your area as the storm rolls through:

New Orleans metro - Orleans and upper Jefferson

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 8-11 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Bernard

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 9-11 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Plaquemines

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Lafourche and lower Jefferson

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Terrebonne

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Tammany, southern Tangipahoa and southern Washington

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 8-11 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Northern Washington and Tangipahoa

Severe risk: Moderate (level 4 of 5, widespread severe storms likey)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-11 p.m.
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Hancock, MS

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

Pearl River, MS

Severe risk: Moderate (level 4 of 5, widespread severe storms likely)
Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight
Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
Rainfall: .5-1"

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021