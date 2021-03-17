Severe weather rolls through Wednesday night; Here's what to expect in your area

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible, especially with a line of storms which is expected around 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — An 'enhanced' risk of severe weather is outlined for the New Orleans area and Northshore for Wednesday from late afternoon through evening.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible, especially with a line of storms which is expected around 8 p.m.

Here's a quick reminder of what the different severe risk categories mean. NOLA and Northshore are at level 3 today. @WWLTV #beon4 pic.twitter.com/RG7m4iLQb6 — Alexandra Cranford WWL-TV (@alexandracranfo) March 17, 2021

Here's what to expect in your area as the storm rolls through:

New Orleans metro - Orleans and upper Jefferson

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 8-11 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Bernard

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 9-11 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Plaquemines

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Lafourche and lower Jefferson

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Terrebonne

Severe risk: Slight (level 2 of 5 – scattered severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-10 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

St. Tammany, southern Tangipahoa and southern Washington

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 8-11 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Northern Washington and Tangipahoa

Severe risk: Moderate (level 4 of 5, widespread severe storms likey)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 7-11 p.m.

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Hancock, MS

Severe risk: Enhanced (level 3 of 5 – numerous severe storms possible)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, elevated tornado risk

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

Pearl River, MS

Severe risk: Moderate (level 4 of 5, widespread severe storms likely)

Timing: Wednesday late afternoon and evening, especially 10 p.m. to midnight

Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph

Rainfall: .5-1"

