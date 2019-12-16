NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is bracing for severe weather as a line of storms ahead of a cold front moves into the region Monday evening.

A few storms could be strong after 2 p.m., with a squall line of storms possibly severe weather passing through between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. This weather will impact people leaving the New Orleans Saints game.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Baton Rouge to parts of the Northshore under an "Enhanced Risk" (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather. The rest of the area is in a "Slight Risk" (Level 2 of 5).

The main weather threats for Monday's severe weather are damaging winds, but there could be a few tornados and some large hail. Brief, heavy rainfall is possible that could drop up to two inches of rain.

The cold front will move through by early Tuesday and the rain will end y the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 40s with high temperatures for the day in the lower 50s

