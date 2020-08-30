x
South Louisiana inmates head to Shreveport in wake of Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. — A north Louisiana prison is preparing to accept inmates from a prison in south Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura. 

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the Caddo Correctional Center is preparing for the temporary stay of about 100 state Department of Public Safety and Corrections inmates currently housed at the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in Dequincy.  

There's no word on when the move will occur. It comes as crews work to restore water and other utilities lost at Phelps as the storm swept through the area.

