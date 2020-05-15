HAHNVILLE, La. — Friday, after up to a foot of rain fell in the area, St. James Parish was placed under a state of emergency by the parish President.

President Matthew Jewell declared the local state of emergency Friday afternoon after more than 200 homes in the parish were flooded by the storms.

In an email, Jewell said public works crews worked through the night to make sure the parish's water pumps were working.

On the Northshore, some residents had to be rescued from their homes and washed-away vehicles because of high water.

More severe weather is expected over the weekend, with several more inches of rain expected to fall on Southeastern Louisiana.

St. Charles Parish officials urged residents to clean ditches and catch basins near their homes ahead of the weekend storms.

