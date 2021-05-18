Street Closures in the metro New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rainfall Tuesday caused street flooding and other weather-related issues throughout the metro New Orleans area.
The storm is expected to continue throughout much of the day. Drivers should not go through flooded streets or any roadway with standing water. Underpasses are especially dangerous because it's often difficult to tell exactly how deep the water is.
Here are the current street closures associated with the storm:
New Orleans
2800 Joseph Street
Downman Road / Dwyer Road
St. Charles Parish
La-18 in Ama
La-18 in Hahnville
Barton Avenue near La-18
La-3127
Lakewood Drive near Ivy Lane & Lakewood south of East Heather
Boutte Estates & Paul Fredrick Street
La-52 & Bailey Street
Evangeline Rd. in Montz
Apple St.
Carolyn Dr
Riverpoint Dr
Ormond N. of Shadow Lane to Stanton Hall
Parts of Dunleith/Melrose/Stanton Hall
LA 48 @ IMTT
Riverbend Dr.
Ormond Blvd
Thomas Colby
Ducayet
North Beauregard
Jefferson Parish
No street closures have been reported in New Orleans.
