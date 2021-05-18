Street Closures in the metro New Orleans area

Closures have been reported in St. Charles Parish, but other parishes may issue travel updates as the storm rolls through.

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rainfall Tuesday caused street flooding and other weather-related issues throughout the metro New Orleans area.

The storm is expected to continue throughout much of the day. Drivers should not go through flooded streets or any roadway with standing water. Underpasses are especially dangerous because it's often difficult to tell exactly how deep the water is.

Here are the current street closures associated with the storm:

New Orleans

2800 Joseph Street

Downman Road / Dwyer Road

St. Charles Parish

La-18 in Ama

La-18 in Hahnville

Barton Avenue near La-18

La-3127

Lakewood Drive near Ivy Lane & Lakewood south of East Heather

Boutte Estates & Paul Fredrick Street

La-52 & Bailey Street

Evangeline Rd. in Montz

Apple St.

Carolyn Dr

Riverpoint Dr

Ormond N. of Shadow Lane to Stanton Hall

Parts of Dunleith/Melrose/Stanton Hall

LA 48 @ IMTT

Riverbend Dr.

Ormond Blvd

Thomas Colby

Ducayet

North Beauregard

Jefferson Parish

