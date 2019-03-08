NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans was placed under a flood advisory Saturday as a storm passed through the metro area, bringing heavy rain and causing headaches for drivers.

Most of the flooding has been reported in the French Quarter, but isolated street closures due to the flooding have been reported in the CBD and in Mid-City.

As of 3:15 p.m., nearly 20 reported locations across the city experienced street flooding, according to the city's Street Wise interactive map.

There have been no reports of cars being flooded out by the storm.

Parking restrictions have not been lifted by city officials, and parking on the neutral ground remains a ticketable offense.