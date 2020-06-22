S&WB taking no chances with rainfall because of power concerns

“The EMDs used to be just back-up generators,” Korban announced at the meeting, “Now they're moved up in line, so they're going to be used a lot more frequently.”

NEW ORLEANS — The rainfall Monday was modest, but the Sewerage & Water Board wasn’t taking any chances with its self-generated power in case pumps were needed to drain standing floodwater.

As the agency it indicated it would following the surprise inundation on June 10, operators were quick to turn on the four ear-splitting back-up generators known as Electro-Motive Diesel generators, or EMDs. The machines were flipped on at 8:30 a.m. and remained on until 12:08 p.m.

While the machines originally were brought in for back-up power following the citywide flooding during heavy rainstorms on August 5, 2017, they are playing a far more prominent role with utility’s other power sources compromised.

One main source of power, Turbine 5, exploded in December and hasn't been repaired, S&WB Director Ghassan Korban said. And on June 10, the workhouse Turbine 4 unexpectedly shut itself off for two hours as it was being operated near its peak capacity.

That led the agency to change its power protocol, switching on the EMDs much sooner under more modest rain forecasts, Korban said. That will allow Turbine 4 to operate at a lower capacity, Korban announced the new procedure at a board meeting on June 17.

“The EMDs used to be just back-up generators,” Korban announced at the meeting, “Now they're moved up in line, so they're going to be used a lot more frequently.”

While nearby residents understand the necessity of the EMDs, it doesn’t mean they’re happy about the prospect of more frequent noise disruptions.

“To be honest, it's a little disturbing, particularly because I'm working from home now, as a lot of people are,” nearby resident Molly Maleckar said. “I heard someone else, one of my neighbors, call it, the big vacuum cleaner. That's what it sounds like, a really loud vacuum.”

Maleckar said it was understandable when the generators were being used in emergencies. But if they’re going to be used more frequently, she said the S&WB should have a system to notify residents in advance.

She also said the utility should be looking for a more neighborhood-friendly long-term solution.

“I recognize that we need to limit flooding, but it's definitely not a long term solution at all,” Maleckar said. “If I knew then what I know now, with the noise that's in this region, I might not have bought this house.”

Korban said the agency does have a plan for a more permanent power replacement. He said he is currently trying to convince the New Orleans City Council to provide $11 million for a five-year-old refurbished turbine to replace Turbine 5.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.