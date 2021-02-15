Tens of thousands without power in Louisiana amid freezing temperatures

The National Weather Service says power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

AMITE CITY, La. — Tens of thousands are without power in Louisiana after an icy winter storm downed power lines and prompted rolling power outages in some parts of the state.

As of Wednesday morning, Entergy Louisiana reported that more than 37,000 customers were without power across the state, with the majority of those outages reported in Baton Rouge.

In the WWL-TV viewing area, more than 3,000 people were without power in Tangipahoa Parish in the area along Interstate 55 between Amite and Kentwood where ice pulled down trees snapping power lines.

Tangipahoa Parish leaders say the ground was already saturated with water from recent rains before the winter storm arrived. That, combined with the extra weight from the ice on branches, caused the trees to topple over.

“There’s still trees falling,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robbie Miller said. “As you drive down the road you need to be aware of watching that because limbs and trees are still giving way and can fall across the road.”

Entergy and Cleco announced on Tuesday that it would begin periodic rolling outages in Orleans Parish and on the Northshore due to increased use of power which was causing an overload of the power grid. Those companies announced that the rolling outages ended later Tuesday evening.

What to Do if You Lose Power:

Close any blinds/curtains or put blankets or towels up to cover windows and provide insulation

Close off rooms to avoid losing heat

Stuff towels in cracks under doors, esp. exterior ones

Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them

Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body but avoid alcohol or caffeine

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But do not rely on them, and remember to practice good fire safety.

DO NOT bring a generator inside. They should remain 30 feet away from your home

DO NOT use a stove or oven for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

