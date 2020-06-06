x
Terrebonne Parish issues mandatory evacuation orders for vulnerable areas

The storm is expected to bring a storm surge as high as six feet along coastal parts of the parish.
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Parts of Terrebonne Parish were ordered to evacuate Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to bring heavy rains and heavy winds throughout Southeast Louisiana. 

The evacuation was announced Saturday morning by Parish President Gordon Dove, set to take effect at 2 p.m. It affects all areas outside the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District's Morganza to the Gulf Levee System. 

The area is collectively designated as Evacuation Zone 1

Authorities urged residents in the evacuation area to stay with friends or family outside the area, but said the Houma Municipal Auditorium would be open to those seeking shelter. More information is available by calling 985-873-6357.

Other Southeast Louisiana parishes have also called partial evacuation orders. Parts of Jefferson Parish were placed under a voluntary evacuation order while sections of Lafourche Parish were told that evacuations were mandatory. Grand Isle is also under a mandatory evacuation order. 

Cristobal is expected to begin impacting Southeast Louisiana Saturday night, with the heaviest rain expected between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. 

