METAIRIE, La. — More than 10,000 people in Jefferson Parish lost power Saturday because of a line of storms moving across southeast Louisiana.

Outages were reported in Metairie and Old Jefferson. But by noon, most of the red lines on Entergy's outage map had disappeared from the area. Just over 500 Jefferson Parish customers were still in the dark around noon, according to the utility company.

Across the state, more than 33,000 people lost power during the height of the storm as Entergy crews worked to repair service disrupted by wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Firefighters in Madisonville confirmed Saturday morning that lightning struck a house near Autumn Creek Drive, damaging it.

By 11 a.m. most of the storm appeared to have passed the New Orleans area, with rain expected to continue through around noon. A Tornado Watch for the area was rescinded by the National Weather Service after the worst of the storm passed.

The weather has killed three people in northern Louisiana and injured several others.

