NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of people were without power as heavy rains moved across Southeast Louisiana early Thursday.

As of 5 a.m., more than 8,300 customers in Orleans Parish and 2,100 customers in Jefferson Parish were in the dark, according to the Entergy Louisiana outage map.

Those customers were mostly in New Orleans East, Treme and Mid-City as well as Gretna.

It is unclear if the outages were directly caused by the severe weather moving through the area.

Click here to view the Entergy Louisiana Outage Map.

Click here to view the CLECO Outage Map.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Cold front is here; temps fall through the day.

RELATED: Track Rain on Southeast Louisiana Radar