LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — This tornado warning has expired.

---Original Story Below---

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a tornado warning for southeastern Lafourche Parish until 8:15 a.m Friday

At 7:56 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located above Port Fourchon, or 23 miles south of Galliano, moving north at 30 mph.

Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

