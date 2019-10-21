NEW ORLEANS — The following Tornado Warning has expired.

---Original Story Below---

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for parts of Lafourche Parish until 12 p.m. Monday.

At 11:40 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Thibodaux moving northeast at 50 mph. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain mostly over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lafourche Parish.

Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado.

