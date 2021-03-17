NWS: Tornado Watch across southeast Louisiana until 9 p.m.

Be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of southeast Louisiana and parts of south-central Louisiana until 9 p.m.

The tornado watch is now in effect for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A watch area is typically large, covering numerous parishes, counties, or states.

Before the severe weather arrives, it is a good idea to bring in or tie down outdoor furniture and other items that could be blown away. Avoid unnecessary car trips - you do not want to be caught outside if a tornado is nearby.

Be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Watch out for dark, rotating clouds and take shelter immediately if you see one. And turn on your TV or radio to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions.

