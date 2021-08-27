Here's what to expect in your parish from Tropical Storm Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the expected impacts by different parishes as Tropical Storm Ida heads our way.
Most impacts will start by Sunday and linger into Monday. These threats are based on the current forecast and could change. Check back frequently.
New Orleans Metro
(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)
- Wind: 50-60 mph, gusts to 80 mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain.
- Storm Surge: 7-11 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
- Rainfall: Less than 6-10"
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Tammany
- Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
- Rainfall: Less than 5-10"
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard
- Wind: 40-50 mph, gusts to 70 mph
- Storm surge: 7-11 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Jefferson
- Wind: 75-85 mph, gusts to 95+ mph
- Storm surge: 7-11 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
Terrebonne & Lafourche
- Wind: 90-110 gust to 110+ mph
- Storm surge: 7-11 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 5-10"
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption
- Wind: 70-80 gust to 100+ mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: Around 3-7”
- Few tornadoes possible
Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS
- Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 60 mph
- Storm surge: 7-11 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
Washington
- Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph
- Rainfall: 5-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
Tangipahoa
- Wind: 45-55, gusts to 60 mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: 4-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
More Stories:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.