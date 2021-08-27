Here's what to expect in your parish from Tropical Storm Ida

All of Southeast Louisiana should prepare for a major hurricane.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the expected impacts by different parishes as Tropical Storm Ida heads our way.

Most impacts will start by Sunday and linger into Monday. These threats are based on the current forecast and could change. Check back frequently.

New Orleans Metro

(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)

Wind: 50-60 mph, gusts to 80 mph

Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain.

Storm Surge: 7-11 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans

Rainfall: Less than 6-10"

Few tornadoes possible

St. Tammany

Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph

Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain

Rainfall: Less than 5-10"

Few tornadoes possible

Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard

Wind: 40-50 mph, gusts to 70 mph

Storm surge: 7-11 feet

Rainfall: Less than 4-8"

Few tornadoes possible

Lower Jefferson

Wind: 75-85 mph, gusts to 95+ mph

Storm surge: 7-11 feet

Rainfall: Less than 4-8"

Few tornadoes possible

Terrebonne & Lafourche

Wind: 90-110 gust to 110+ mph

Storm surge: 7-11 feet

Rainfall: Less than 5-10"

Few tornadoes possible

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

Wind: 70-80 gust to 100+ mph

Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas

Rainfall: Around 3-7”

Few tornadoes possible

Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS

Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 60 mph

Storm surge: 7-11 feet

Rainfall: Less than 4-8"

Few tornadoes possible

Washington

Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph

Rainfall: 5-8"

Few tornadoes possible

Tangipahoa

Wind: 45-55, gusts to 60 mph

Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas

Rainfall: 4-8"

Few tornadoes possible

More Stories: