Here's what to expect in your parish from Tropical Storm Ida

All of Southeast Louisiana should prepare for a major hurricane.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the expected impacts by different parishes as Tropical Storm Ida heads our way.

Most impacts will start by Sunday and linger into Monday. These threats are based on the current forecast and could change. Check back frequently.

New Orleans Metro

(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)

  • Wind: 50-60 mph, gusts to 80 mph 
  • Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain.
  • Storm Surge: 7-11 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
  • Rainfall: Less than 6-10"
  • Few tornadoes possible

St. Tammany

  • Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph 
  • Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
  • Rainfall: Less than 5-10"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard

  • Wind: 40-50 mph, gusts to 70 mph
  • Storm surge: 7-11 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Lower Jefferson

  • Wind: 75-85 mph, gusts to 95+ mph
  • Storm surge: 7-11 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Terrebonne & Lafourche

  • Wind: 90-110 gust to 110+ mph
  • Storm surge: 7-11 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 5-10"
  • Few tornadoes possible

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

  • Wind: 70-80 gust to 100+ mph
  • Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas
  • Rainfall: Around 3-7”
  • Few tornadoes possible

Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 60 mph 
  • Storm surge: 7-11 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 4-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Washington

  • Wind: 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph
  • Rainfall: 5-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Tangipahoa

  • Wind: 45-55, gusts to 60 mph
  • Storm surge: 4-6 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and 3-5 Lake Maurepas
  • Rainfall: 4-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

