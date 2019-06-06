CONVENT, La. — A possible tornado touched down near Convent, an hour west of New Orleans, Thursday. The possible tornado was one of several possible and confirmed tornados that touched down throughout the state as part of a severe thunderstorm.

Video shot from a car appears to show a tornado wrapped in rain crossing a road, damaging power lines and uprooting branches and tree limbs.

Convent has a population of around 700 people.

A tornado watch has been issued for the metro New Orleans area until 5 p.m. because of the storm. Scattered tornado warnings have been issued throughout the day Thursday as tornados and potential tornados have touched down.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes are bracing for the storm to move east from Baton Rouge to the Mississippi River. In New Orleans, restrictions on parking on the neutral ground have been lifted and Sewerage and Water Board officials said 116 of the city's pumps would be operational Thursday.

