Voluntary evacuation orders issued for parts of Jefferson Parish

The orders are voluntary and were issued for low-lying areas of the parish.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some areas of Jefferson Parish have been placed under a voluntary evacuation order ahead of expected heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Grand Isle is already under a mandatory evacuation order.

Forecasts predict Saturday night will bring the first rains from Cristobal, with heavier downpours of up to 15 inches in some areas possible through Monday.

Anybody in the evacuation area is advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground, because the storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high tides.

"We want to make sure residents are safe as this storm approaches so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be fully prepared," said Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kenner Jr.

Emergency declarations have been issued in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish and at a state level by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

