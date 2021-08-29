Watch Live Coverage: Outer bands hit as Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana

Preparations are finishing across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

5 AM

Ida's top wind speeds are now topping 145 MPH. Gusts are up to 165 MPH in certain places.

The storm is continuing to strengthen as it approaches the Louisiana coast.

The cone of uncertainty is continuing to narrow, but wobbles in the storm's path will likely continue up until lanfall.

Ida is currently 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

4 AM

The National Hurricane Center has released the latest track for Hurricane Ida, which has strengthened again ahead of landfall. The storm is now less than 100 miles from the coast, and continues to grow in intensity, despite time running out for its continued growth.

WWL-TV Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says the storm could reach Category 5, but that forecast is looking less likely because there simply isn't enough time for further rapid intensification.

3:30 AM

Louisiana is seeing the first outer bands from Hurricane Ida, a powerful Category 4 storm expected to see landfall sometime Sunday afternoon.

All of Southeast Louisiana could see hurricane-force winds and flooding rain from the storm, which is expected to cross Louisiana Sunday and Monday.

