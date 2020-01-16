HAUGHTON, La. — The severe weekend weather that swept through Louisiana has claimed another life. 

News outlets report that the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirms 87-year-old Ira Jefferson died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health from head injuries suffered early Saturday when a tornado struck his home in Haughton.

Jefferson lived on the same road where 79-year-old Jerry W. Franks and 65-year-old Mary Sue Franks were found dead in the rubble of their home after the storm. 

In neighboring Caddo Parish, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was killed when a large tree fell into his home in Oil City as strong, gusty winds pushed through ahead of the storms.

